DMW asks Congress for supplemental budget to repatriate 2.4M OFWs in Middle East

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) would need supplemental funding from Congress to bankroll the repatriation expenses for over 2.4 million overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East if the ongoing conflict there hits “worst-case scenario.”

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac did not explicitly provide an estimated additional repatriation fund, but said that the agency already tapped the Department of Budget and Management for sourcing.

However, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, head of the Committee on Finance, estimated that the supplemental budget may reach as high as P13 billion, which Cacdac agreed. However, the amount would only cover 93,000 Filipinos, regardless of whether they are OFWs or pilgrims.

“We need the funding in a worst-case scenario. We can live with the current budget, with the current level of repatriation requests. However, the question of whether we can handle the worst-case scenario also depends on increasing repatriation requests,” Cacdac said during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the government’s response to the Israeli-United States war on Iran.

Earlier, Gatchalian said securing Congress’ approval for a supplemental budget would require lengthy deliberations.

As of Friday, there were around 2,000 active repatriation requests from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

According to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, the Emergency Repatriation Fund (ERF) under the 2025 budget stands at P1.286 billion. OWWA also has a continuing appropriation of P474 million from the previous year, bringing the total available funds to P1.76 billion.

“But Mr. Chair, it’s already March. It is already being used. We already have around 15 percent utilization, so it is only around P1.5 billion,” Caunan told the committee.