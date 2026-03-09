Solon questions fast fuel price increase

“May stock tayo. Pero bakit agad naipapasa sa taumbayan ang bigat ng taas-presyo?” he asked.

The Deputy Speaker acknowledged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent reassurances that the country maintains sufficient fuel inventories—approximately 50.5 days for diesel, 51.5 days for gasoline and fuel oil, 67.5 days for kerosene, 58 days for jet fuel, and 29 days for LPG. He said these statements help prevent panic and demonstrate the government’s close monitoring of supply.

However, Suarez stressed the stark reality faced by ordinary Filipinos: successive price hikes at the pump, including Php0.60 per liter for gasoline and Php1.20 for diesel and kerosene on February 24, followed by Php1.90 for gasoline, Php1.20 for diesel, and Php1.50 for kerosene on March 3.

With warnings of even larger increases looming—potentially Php9.00 per liter for gasoline, Php19.00 for diesel, and Php31.00 for kerosene—he questioned why consumers bear the immediate burden even when stocks remain secure.