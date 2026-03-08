DoE to issue show cause orders to 54 gasoline stations over fuel price hikes

NEW YORK, USA — Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Sunday (New York time) that the Department of Energy (DoE) will issue show-cause orders to 54 gasoline stations that reportedly raised fuel prices in recent days, even before regulators had determined and implemented any increase.
“We have talked to Secretary Sharon Garin, and there will be a formal announcement on Monday (Manila time) dahil marami pong mga gas stations na nagtaas ng presyo nang hindi nararapat. The DoE has issued a show cause order against 54 gas stations for us to see kung sino ang mga hindi sumunod sa panawagang huwag magtaas ng gasolina,” Castro said in an ambush interview during the arrival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York.
Marcos is in the United States to attend the special session of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver the country’s statement at the Commission on the Status of Women.
Castro said that if the government proves the 54 gasoline stations committed fraudulent acts, their franchises may be cancelled.
She also urged Filipinos and politicians to work hand in hand with the government amid the ongoing fuel crisis.
“Hindi po tayo dapat maghatakan pababa. At sa mga business owners, hindi po dapat kayong magsamantala dahil kapag kayo ay nagsamantala, mayroon po kayong kalalagyan. Kayo po ay maaaring mademanda at matanggalan ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapag-negosyo. May kaukulang parusa po ito,” Castro added.
Meanwhile, Castro said the President will formally request the House of Representatives to grant him emergency powers on Monday, 9 March, amid rising fuel prices, with the proposed fuel price increases set to take effect on Tuesday, 10 March.
On Saturday, Atty. Rino Abad, director of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said in a radio interview in Manila that the “minimum estimates” for next week’s fuel price hikes are P19 per liter for diesel, P9 per liter for gasoline, and P31 per liter for kerosene.
Senator Bam Aquino last week expressed support for granting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emergency powers to cut excise taxes on petroleum products, a move aimed at cushioning the potential inflationary impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Aquino filed Senate Bill No. 1923, which seeks to amend Section 148 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 to allow the President to suspend the collection of excise taxes on fuel.
However, the suspension of mandatory excise taxes by the President requires a law passed by Congress.
The TRAIN Law mandates the automatic suspension of excise taxes on petroleum products when the average Dubai crude oil price reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for three consecutive months.