DoE to issue show cause orders to 54 gasoline stations over fuel price hikes

NEW YORK, USA — Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Sunday (New York time) that the Department of Energy (DoE) will issue show-cause orders to 54 gasoline stations that reportedly raised fuel prices in recent days, even before regulators had determined and implemented any increase.

“We have talked to Secretary Sharon Garin, and there will be a formal announcement on Monday (Manila time) dahil marami pong mga gas stations na nagtaas ng presyo nang hindi nararapat. The DoE has issued a show cause order against 54 gas stations for us to see kung sino ang mga hindi sumunod sa panawagang huwag magtaas ng gasolina,” Castro said in an ambush interview during the arrival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York.

Marcos is in the United States to attend the special session of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver the country’s statement at the Commission on the Status of Women.

Castro said that if the government proves the 54 gasoline stations committed fraudulent acts, their franchises may be cancelled.

She also urged Filipinos and politicians to work hand in hand with the government amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

“Hindi po tayo dapat maghatakan pababa. At sa mga business owners, hindi po dapat kayong magsamantala dahil kapag kayo ay nagsamantala, mayroon po kayong kalalagyan. Kayo po ay maaaring mademanda at matanggalan ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapag-negosyo. May kaukulang parusa po ito,” Castro added.