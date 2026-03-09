Shots fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home; Singer unharmed

Shots were fired outside the home of global pop star Rihanna in Beverly Hills on Sunday, 8 March, prompting a police response and the arrest of a suspect. Authorities said the singer was inside the residence at the time but was not injured.
According to police and media reports, a 30-year-old woman allegedly fired several rounds toward the property from a vehicle parked across the street from the mansion’s gate. Investigators said around seven to ten shots were fired during the incident.
One of the bullets reportedly struck the home and penetrated a wall, though no injuries were reported among those inside the residence.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded shortly after the shooting and detained the suspect.
Authorities have not yet released the woman’s identity, and the motive for the attack remains under investigation.
Reports say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. local time. Rihanna, who purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2021, was confirmed to be home when the gunfire occurred.
The singer lives at the property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their children. It remains unclear whether other family members were present during the shooting.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and officials have not yet announced possible charges against the suspect