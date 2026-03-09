Shots fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home; Singer unharmed

One of the bullets reportedly struck the home and penetrated a wall, though no injuries were reported among those inside the residence.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded shortly after the shooting and detained the suspect.

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s identity, and the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Reports say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. local time. Rihanna, who purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2021, was confirmed to be home when the gunfire occurred.

The singer lives at the property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their children. It remains unclear whether other family members were present during the shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and officials have not yet announced possible charges against the suspectiha