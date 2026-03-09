Serious crimes on the decline, says MPD

Index crimes declined from 291 to 239, while non-index crimes fell from 1,819 to 1,595, according to the report presented by MPD Chief Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad to Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

Domagoso attributed the decline to sustained enforcement and a policy of ensuring accountability.

“As a matter of guarantee to the people of Manila, we want to stop all criminals,” Domagoso said. “If they escape the crime they committed, we make sure they are brought to justice, so that it creates certainty in the City of Manila.”

The mayor issued a warning to potential offenders, stating that crimes against property and persons are “not worth it” while the current administration is in place.

He stressed that the primary focus of law enforcement remains securing justice for victims.

“We will go after them wherever they are hiding,” Domagoso said. “I really don’t care how long it takes. As long as we bring justice to the victim.”