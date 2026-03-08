Eight hurt in Panagbenga fireworks mishap

BAGUIO CITY-- Eight people were injured after being hit by a firework during the closing ceremony of Panagbenga 2026 at around 7:55 p.m. on 8 March 2026.

The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) reported that the incident occurred at the skating rink located within Burnham Park.



Initial investigations identified the victims as four females and four males, all tourists from Pangasinan. Their ages range from 3 to 50 years old, including individuals aged 17, 18, 26, 36, 47, and 50, while the age of one victim has yet to be confirmed.