90 OFWs from UAE arrive in Phl amid Mideast conflict

Cacdac also said that there is an ongoing effort to provide on-site assistance and basic needs support to OFWs who are still in the eight countries affected by the current conflict, noting that DMW has identified exit points in these countries where OFWs can be brought to “safer grounds” before eventual repatriation.

"We have identified in each of these eight countries that are involved certain points of exit where OFWs could be brought to safer grounds. I won't mention these particular points of exit," Cacdac said.

"For security reasons, I cannot provide all these details. But these are land crossings because most airspaces and airports in these eight countries are closed or either restricted. So efforts are underway to cross people over the border of each of these eight countries," he added.

Cacdac also said that DMW is preparing charter flights for Filipinos who are seeking repatriation in the coming days.

"We are also in efforts to undertake charter flights. And up and coming in the next few days there will be a proper announcement for the charter flights," he said.

"So we will just subject it to a future announcement when the proper time comes," he added.

So far, around 400 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated since 5 March amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The DMW said that more batches of OFWs and their dependents are expected to be repatriated in the coming weeks.