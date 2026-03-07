Gov’t mobilized as conflict escalates

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week focused on protecting Filipinos as tensions escalated in the Middle East (ME).

He confirmed on Sunday the first reported Filipino casualty in the conflict, Mary Anne Velazquez de Vera, a caregiver from Pangasinan working in Israel who was killed while helping her ward reach a bomb shelter.

Earlier, the President directed government offices to implement energy-saving measures as a precaution against possible oil price spikes.

2 March

First ME martyr: Mary Anne de Vera

President Marcos on Sunday night confirmed the first Filipino casualty in the Middle East conflict.

In a video message, he identified the victim as Mary Anne Velazquez de Vera, a caregiver from Pangasinan working in Israel.

According to reports, Rivera was helping her ward to a bomb shelter. The President said she was identified by her husband, also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

“Our government will provide all the help their family will need,” he said.

Agencies to address ME conflict

Key government agencies were directed by the President to ensure that the welfare and protection of overseas Filipinos in the Middle East were properly and promptly addressed.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa convened a meeting to consolidate the medical response, including providing online medical consultations and psychosocial support services by the Department of Health.

3 March

Energy-saving measures lined up

Government offices were directed to implement energy-saving measures as the administration prepares contingency interventions in case global oil prices surge due to the tensions in the Middle East.

President Marcos acknowledged the need to balance energy security, price stabilization, and fiscal sustainability.

While he expressed hope the conflict would not drag on, he said contingency measures were in place should oil shocks persist.

In addition, he directed all government agencies to reduce their energy consumption. “We have given instructions to all government offices to find ways to save on energy,” he said.

1.4K OFWs returning home

Over 1,400 Filipinos in the Middle East have sought repatriation as the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran intensifies, President Marcos said.

The situation remains “very fluid,” with airports closed, airspace restricted, and combat operations expanding to more areas, complicating evacuation efforts.

The President reported that 586 Filipinos in Dubai, 297 in Israel, 270 in Abu Dhabi, 231 in Bahrain, 22 in Jordan, and 10 in Iran have requested repatriation to the Philippines.

Currency fluctuation’s impact studied

The government is reviewing the impact of the dollar-peso exchange rate on the remittances of OFWs, Mr. Marcos said Tuesday, amid the conflict in the Middle East.

“The other area we are looking at is the effect on remittances because this will affect the families of our workers in this part of the world,” Marcos said.

He admitted it was “very hard to estimate” the effects of the escalating tensions in the Middle East on OFW remittances. He said 80 to 85 percent of OFWs are in Gulf nations.

No impact on supply chain yet

President Marcos reported no significant disruption to the global supply chain yet, despite the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a press conference at Malacañang, he described the situation as “very fluid and volatile,” noting that information reaching the government remains limited as it is a war zone.

He said price increases would depend on the duration of the crisis, as oil price shocks take time to move through the system.

“It will take time for any of the effects of the oil price shocks to work through the system. And of course, we pray that the situation will be resolved so the public will not feel the impact too much,” he said.

Excise tax cut possible at $80 per barrel

President Marcos plans to seek “emergency” powers to reduce the excise tax on petroleum products if Dubai crude exceeds US$80 per barrel.

He said the proposed tax cut is “not yet a sure thing.”

“There is also a proposal that we will examine further. I am going to talk to the leaders of both the House and the Senate,” Marcos said.

“This is something we are discussing, and it could be helpful to give me the authority to reduce the excise tax on petroleum products, should Dubai crude exceed $80 per barrel,” he said.

SoKor leader pays visit

Mr. Marcos welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung who was on a two-day state visit aimed at deepening cooperation in defense, maritime security, and economic relations.

This marked the first state visit by a South Korean president to the Philippines since the Philippines-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement took effect on 31 December 2024.

Following the welcome ceremony at Malacañang’s Kalayaan Grounds, Lee and Marcos proceeded to a bilateral meeting where several cooperation deals were signed.

The Philippines and South Korea inked 10 agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas, including digitalization, agriculture, trade and investment, defense and education.

Free trade deal to be maximized

The Philippines and South Korea pledged to maximize their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), highlighting efforts to expand trade and investment ties.

The commitment followed a bilateral meeting between President Marcos and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at Malacañang.

“We acknowledged the efforts of both sides to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and we look forward to realizing the full potential of the Free Trade Agreement for the benefit of both our peoples,” Marcos said.

Lee noted that since the FTA took effect in 2024, Korean investments in the Philippines increased more than five-fold, reflecting the growing trend in bilateral trade and investment.

Common hope for peace

Manila and Seoul expressed hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Speaking after their bilateral meeting in Malacañang, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he and President Marcos were optimistic about the immediate end of hostilities.

“In today’s meeting, President Marcos and I discussed not only the regional but also the international situation, including the Middle East. We hope peace and stability in the Middle East wil be restored at an early date,” Lee said.

Expanded shipbuilding; nuke, AI cooperation

The Philippines and South Korea on Tuesday pledged to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, including shipbuilding, nuclear power, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital technology, building on existing trade, infrastructure and defense ties.

In a joint briefing with President Marcos, South Korean President Lee said both countries agreed to strengthen their collaboration in key industries and explore new areas of growth to achieve a shared prosperity.

“We have agreed to expand further cooperation in new areas of growth such as shipbuilding, nuclear power, supply chain, AI, and digital technology,” Lee said.

4 March

Biz deals hailed

President Marcos pledged to push for policies that will attract more investments and open new opportunities, as he lauded the signing of several business agreements in key strategic sectors between the Philippines and South Korea.

Speaking at the Philippines-Korea Business Forum at Conrad Manila in Pasay City, Marcos assured the South Korean business community of his administration’s commitment to advance government policies to strengthen investor confidence and promote inclusive economic growth for both countries.

Marcos welcomed the agreements between Philippine and South Korean firms aimed at enhancing collaboration in key industries, including shipbuilding, nuclear energy, aerospace, critical minerals, supply chain, retail, and health and wellness.

Daily commute eased

President Marcos lauded the early completion of a new footbridge and concourse at the Kamuning Station of the EDSA Busway, noting that the upgrades would improve the daily commuting experience of over 750,000 passengers.

Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, inspected the new covered footbridge.

The bridge, which replaces the steep “Mount Kamuning” footbridge, features elevators, wheelchair lifts, and a pedestrian-friendly walkway similar to the SM North Concourse.

“The old one was not very good at all,” he told reporters after the inspection.

5 March

EDCOM 2 extended for 2 years

President Marcos signed Republic Act 12315 extending the term of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) from 2025 to the end of 2027 to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of ongoing education reforms.

Marcos signed the law on Wednesday, amending RA 11899 to facilitate the continued operations of EDCOM 2, whose three-year term lapsed in December 2025.

MSMEs, skills training boost employment

The President vowed continued support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and skills training programs to create more job opportunities for Filipinos.

At the launch of Trabaho at Negosyo in Pasay City, Marcos said the government continues to expand employment initiatives, including job fairs and programs, to help workers adapt to a changing world in which industries are being reshaped by digital technology and artificial intelligence.

“Today, we live in a very uncertain world. What many of us have studied and developed a decade — or even just a couple of years ago — are sometimes no longer relevant,” he said.

6 March

ME crisis, peace topics at UN

Mr. Marcos will raise the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and call for peace during his engagements at the United Nations (UN) in New York from 9 to 10 March, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

In a press briefing, DFA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Angelica Escalona said the President will use the multilateral platform to appeal for restraint and the protection of citizens amid the escalating tensions in the region.

“The UN is the most appropriate venue for the President to call for peace in the Middle East and for the safety of all civilians, especially our countrymen,” Escalona said.

Marcos to meet UN chief but not Trump

President Marcos is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss developments in the Middle East and reaffirm the Philippines’ commitment to multilateralism.

DFA spokesperson Escalona said no other bilateral meetings with world leaders are scheduled during Marcos’s visit to the United States.

Asked if Marcos would meet with US President Donald Trump, Escalona said no such meeting is on the agenda.

Lobby for UNSC seat

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said the Philippines would seek broader international backing for its bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Elections for the UNSC 2027-2028 term will be held in June 2026.

DFA spokesperson Escalona said President Marcos is scheduled to speak before a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on March 9 and 10.

Marcos will highlight the Philippines’ longstanding commitment to the UN since its founding in 1945.

Women’s rights champion

President Marcos will emphasize the Philippines’ commitment to advancing women’s rights during the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, the DFA said on Friday.

DFA spokesperson Escalona said Marcos is expected to deliver his address during the event.

She said Marcos will highlight the country’s efforts to promote and protect the rights and welfare of women and girls.