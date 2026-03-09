P200K bounty offered for arrest of suspect in Northern Samar engineer slay

Reports said the engineer was killed while her brother was wounded after her former partner, who is an Army soldier, allegedly shot them in Catarman, Northern Samar on Monday.

Corsino, 25, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Corsino and her brother, Kent John, 25, were about to park their motorcycle in front of the Catarman Regional Trial Court in Barangay Dalakit when they were shot shortly before 9 a.m.

The siblings were reportedly set to attend a hearing related to a violence against women and children (VAWC) case they had filed against the suspect, Tejero, an active member of the Philippine Army.

Police have launched a manhunt for Tejero, who is reportedly assigned to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division based in Catbalogan, Samar.

Authorities have also set up roadblocks in Catarman and nearby towns to prevent the suspect from leaving the area.