P200K bounty offered for arrest of suspect in Northern Samar engineer slay
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and former Northern Samar congressman Paul Daza have offered ₱100,000 each as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who gunned down an engineer of the DPWH Northern Samar 1st District Engineering Office.
The reward was announced following the killing of Engineer Karen Corsino del Valle in Catarman, Northern Samar.
Dizon said, “DPWH stands in solidarity with Engr. Del Valle’s family and urges authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation.”
The bounty was offered by both Dizon and Daza for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, Sgt. Jerome Lluz Tejero.
“We also pray for the speedy recovery of Engr. Del Valle’s brother, who was injured and is currently in critical condition,” Dizon said.
Reports said the engineer was killed while her brother was wounded after her former partner, who is an Army soldier, allegedly shot them in Catarman, Northern Samar on Monday.
Corsino, 25, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Corsino and her brother, Kent John, 25, were about to park their motorcycle in front of the Catarman Regional Trial Court in Barangay Dalakit when they were shot shortly before 9 a.m.
The siblings were reportedly set to attend a hearing related to a violence against women and children (VAWC) case they had filed against the suspect, Tejero, an active member of the Philippine Army.
Police have launched a manhunt for Tejero, who is reportedly assigned to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division based in Catbalogan, Samar.
Authorities have also set up roadblocks in Catarman and nearby towns to prevent the suspect from leaving the area.