Soldier kills ex-partner outside RTC

TACLOBAN CITY — The Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO) launched a hot pursuit on 2 March after an active Philippine Army soldier shot dead his former live-in partner outside the Regional Trial Court in Catarman, Northern Samar, around 9 a.m.

The suspect, Sgt. Jerome Lluz Tejero, fled the scene on a motorcycle after shooting Karen Grace Corsino Del Valle, a civil engineer at the DPWH Northern Samar First District Engineering Office, and wounding her brother, Kent John Corsino. Del Valle was rushed to the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports indicate the victims were scheduled to appear in court that morning for a Violence Against Women and Children case filed by Del Valle against Tejero.

NSPPO chief P/Col. George Bucayao ordered the Catarman Municipal Police Station and nearby units to intensify pursuit and set up checkpoints to apprehend the suspect.