Fuel hike sparks motorist rush

Motorists lined up at several gas stations in Metro Manila cities, including in Quezon City where drivers rushed to fill their tanks ahead of an expected increase in fuel prices.

At a Petron station visited along Commonwealth Avenue, diesel was priced at P56.90 per liter, while premium gasoline was selling at P55.70 per liter.

At Shell stations in the area, diesel prices had already risen by P2 per liter to P60.65, while gasoline increased by P1.90 to P57.39 per liter.

Cleanfuel stations posted higher prices, with diesel at P69 per liter and premium gasoline at P66.80 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of liquefied petroleum gas also remained elevated, with Petron selling an 11-kilogram cylinder at around P1,017.

The Department of Energy (DoE) earlier urged the public to report suspected cases of hoarding or supply manipulation amid reports of possible profiteering by some gasoline stations.

The agency said it is aware that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could affect global oil supply but stressed that the situation should not be used to exploit consumers.