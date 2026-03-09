Metro LGUs implement four‑day workweek to curb fuel use

The local governments of Makati, Taguig, and Mandaluyong have begun implementing four‑day workweeks for city government employees this week, joining a national push to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption amid global oil price pressures linked to conflict in the Middle East.
Under directives aligned with a memorandum released from the Office of the President, city hall personnel in the three cities will work Monday to Thursday with extended hours, while essential frontline services such as health, emergency response, and utilities remain operational throughout the week.
“We support the national government’s initiative to promote energy conservation across government offices. At the same time, we want to make sure that vital services remain accessible to our constituents,” Makati Mayor Nancy Binay said, urging residents to plan visits around longer Monday‑Thursday hours.
The adjusted city hall schedule in Makati is set to take effect on 16 March.
Officials in Taguig City also likewise assured the public that city services will continue despite the compressed week.
“Operations of government services will continue with adjusted schedules to ensure uninterrupted access while supporting energy and fuel savings," it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, authorities of Mandaluyong City have announced a Monday‑Thursday workweek for city employees, reiterating the need to align with national directives while maintaining core functions.
Labor groups, however, warned that the four-day workweek “is not a one-size-fits-all solution."
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) spokesperson Carlos Miguel Oñate said the arrangement should depend on agreements between labor and management and may not be suitable for labor-intensive sectors such as manufacturing and construction.
Oñate also raised concerns that workers under “no work, no pay” arrangements could face reduced pay or benefits if the policy is applied unilaterally.
“If you work more than eight hours — for example, 10 hours a day within a four-day workweek — the extra two hours should be considered overtime and paid accordingly,” he said.