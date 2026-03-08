Macalintal proposes staggered 4-day workweek to ease traffic

Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has proposed a staggered four-day workweek for Metro Manila’s major cities as a strategy to cut fuel consumption and alleviate traffic congestion.

The plan comes amid global oil price increases, which have prompted President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to implement a temporary four-day workweek for government offices.

Macalintal’s proposal goes a step further by suggesting that cities take turns observing a weekly “non-working day,” keeping a significant portion of commuters off the roads each day.

Under his proposal, three cities would observe a day off each weekday.

“For example, it will be a non-working day on Monday in Quezon City, Las Piñas, and Manila; Tuesday: in Pasay, Taguig, and Caloocan; Wednesday in Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, and Parañaque; Thursday in San Juan, Pasig, and Makati; and Friday in Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon,” Macalintal explained.

He added that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) could finalize the groupings based on traffic density and population distribution.

Macalintal emphasized the potential impact on traffic and commuting.

“EDSA currently handles over 470,000 vehicles daily — well over its capacity. By taking three cities ‘offline’ each day, we could remove approximately 94,000 vehicles from the road daily,” he said.

With roughly five million workers in Metro Manila, he noted the staggered schedule could reduce daily commuter trips by about one million people.

To maintain the standard 40-hour workweek, employees would shift to 10-hour workdays, such as from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., including a one-hour break.

Macalintal also highlighted the potential benefit for public transport drivers, saying they could make more trips per day, increasing their take-home pay while easing congestion.

Macalintal stressed that essential government services — health, social welfare, and labor offices — would remain fully operational to ensure uninterrupted public services.

He suggested a one-month pilot in Metro Manila, which, if successful, could be expanded to other urban hubs such as Cebu City and Davao City.

“A staggered approach offers far greater potential for energy conservation and traffic relief than a uniform, unspecified four-day workweek,” Macalintal said.

He also cited past examples, noting the “holiday effect” on 24 June, when local holidays in Manila and San Juan noticeably ease traffic because major hubs are off the road.

Macalintal urged both government and private offices to consider the plan, framing it as a practical response to rising fuel prices and Metro Manila’s persistent traffic problems.