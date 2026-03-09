DepEd approves 4-day work setup for non-teaching staff

The arrangement applies to non-teaching and related teaching personnel, including contract-of-service and job-order employees.

However, teaching personnel are not covered by the setup and will continue following their regular class schedules to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of classes and end-of-school-year activities.

DepEd said the measure will be in force until lifted by the president.

The Office of the President previously directed all executive branches to adopt energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements amid rising fuel costs linked to global geopolitical tensions.