SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

DepEd approves 4-day work setup for non-teaching staff

DepEd approves 4-day work setup for non-teaching staff
Department of Education
Published on

The Department of Education (DepEd) has approved a four-day onsite workweek for its non-teaching personnel, with Fridays designated as a work-from-home (WFH) day as part of government energy conservation measures.

In a memorandum released yesterday, 8 March, DepEd offices nationwide will operate onsite from Monday to Thursday, while covered personnel will work remotely on Fridays.

DepEd approves 4-day work setup for non-teaching staff
Four-day work week not 'one size fits all' — group

The arrangement applies to non-teaching and related teaching personnel, including contract-of-service and job-order employees.

However, teaching personnel are not covered by the setup and will continue following their regular class schedules to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of classes and end-of-school-year activities.

DepEd said the measure will be in force until lifted by the president.

The Office of the President previously directed all executive branches to adopt energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements amid rising fuel costs linked to global geopolitical tensions.

DepEd approves 4-day work setup for non-teaching staff
Macalintal, Escudero propose staggered metro workweeks
DepEd
fuel hike
WFH

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph