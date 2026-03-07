Four-day work week not 'one size fits all' — group

The four-day workweek which the Philippine government implemented in executive offices is not a “one size fits all” for private companies, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said Saturday.

TUCP spokesperson Carlos Miguel Oñate pointed out that it mostly depends on the enterprise circumstance where four days in a week work cannot be mandatory.

“This should always be subject to agreement between labor and management. It also depends on the type of industry involved. It cannot be applied to labor-intensive industries like manufacturing and construction,” he said in Filipino during an interview with DZBB.

He also noted that in the private sector, the four-day workweek is commonly practiced in office-based jobs—four days onsite and one day work-from-home—while the critical sector in the government with frontline services should not adopt a four-day workweek.

Oñate raised concerns about workers under a “no work, no pay” arrangement, noting that complications may arise if a four-day workweek is adopted.

“If they are suddenly and unilaterally included in a four-day workweek, it could result in a reduction in their benefits and salaries,” the spokesperson insisted in Filipino.

The implementation of the four-day workweek continues to be under discussion, with TUCP emphasizing workers’ rights under existing labor laws.

“If you work more than eight hours — for example, 10 hours a day within a four-day workweek — the extra two hours should be considered overtime and paid accordingly,” Oñate highlighted in Filipino.

The TUCP spokesperson further suggested a written agreement be submitted to the Department of Labor and Employment whenever enterprises plan on adopting a four-day workweek set-up.

“This agreement should be submitted to the DOLE for proper monitoring and compliance,” he said in Filipino.

Oñate noted that even multiple studies have found eight hours per day to be the optimal work period for employee productivity. He encouraged private companies to ensure proper consultation, agreements, and protections for work-from-home employees while maintaining productivity and boundaries.