Macalintal, Escudero propose staggered metro workweeks

A veteran election lawyer and a senator are calling for a radical overhaul of Metro Manila’s work schedules, proposing staggered city-wide off-days and private sector shifts to alleviate a traffic crisis that costs the economy P3.5 billion daily.

The proposals follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for selected executive branch offices to implement a temporary four-day workweek starting Monday, 9 March, to curb energy and fuel consumption amid volatile global oil prices.

Atty. Romulo Macalintal proposed a “staggered” four-day workweek where specific cities take turns observing a weekly non-working day. Under his plan, groups of three cities would go “offline” each weekday.

For example, Quezon City, Las Piñas and Manila would be off on Mondays, while Pasay, Taguig and Caloocan would follow on Tuesdays.