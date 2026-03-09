Photos

De Lima, Fr. Flavie file cyber libel complaint against 18 alleged ex-marines

Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima and drug war victim advocate Fr. Flavie Villanueva file a libel and cyber libel complaint against the 18 alleged former marines and their counsel, Atty. Levito Baligod, before the National Bureau of Investigation in Pasay City on Monday, 9 March 2026. “Ito na naman, another set of kasinungalingan. Di ko na po sila papayagan na gagawin ito lagi sa akin, na sinisiraan ang aking pangalan, ang aking reputasyon,” de Lima said after filing her complaint.