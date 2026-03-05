Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV files cyberlibel and perjury

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV arrives at the Department of Justice in Manila on 05 March 2026, to file cyberlibel and perjury complaints against lawyer Levi Baligod and 18 "ex-marines." The complaints stem from allegations of a bribery scheme involving ICC investigators. Also named in the filing are Mike Defensor, Jay Sonza, Lorraine Badoy, and Cathy Binag for their alleged roles in spreading the claims.

