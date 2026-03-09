Women lawmakers unite vs sexism in all-women House session

Women lawmakers from both the Majority and Minority blocs on Monday closed ranks against sexism and misogyny during the all-women session in the House of Representatives.
Led by Akbayan party-list Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula and Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, several congresswomen gathered during the session in a show of solidarity against sexist remarks made last week by Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay.
Joining the two lawmakers were Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, Bulacan 5th District Rep. Agatha Cruz, Quezon City 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar and Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas.
Members of the Akbayan Reform Bloc and other women legislators flashed hand signs bearing the message “Bawal Bastos,” underscoring their call against sexist behavior and remarks directed at women in public life.
The show of unity took place during the House’s traditional all-women session held in observance of National Women’s Month, where female lawmakers presided over proceedings and highlighted issues affecting women and gender equality.
The gesture was made in response to remarks attributed to Suntay last week that drew criticism from women legislators and advocates.
Lawmakers said the display of solidarity was meant to send a clear message that sexism and misogyny have no place in public discourse, particularly within the halls of Congress.
De Lima, in her speech said: “We are told that sometimes action speaks louder than words. This is true. But oftentimes, inaction - or, should we say, omission or silence - can be the loudest speaker.”
She said that during Women's Month, every March, many politicians and public personalities grab microphones and flood social media with their praises for the importance of women in various spheres and their commitments to women's empowerment in different walks of life.
“They preach equality, protest against discrimination, and proclaim loudly to be pro-women. Pero may ilan sa kanila na hindi naman isinasabuhay ang sinasabi. May ilang nang-aapi ng babae. Performative statements lang pala ang kanilang mga pahayag.”
De Lima scored a breed of public figures who cannot hide their contempt for women by hurling sexist and misogynistic remarks, which is disrespectful to women and shows no respect for their own duty.
Likewise, De Lima mentioned two lawmakers who are disrespectful, and they are three in all who even studied law but did not understand the Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Magna Carta of Women, Safe Spaces Act and other laws.