Women lawmakers unite vs sexism in all-women House session

Joining the two lawmakers were Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, Bulacan 5th District Rep. Agatha Cruz, Quezon City 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar and Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas.

Members of the Akbayan Reform Bloc and other women legislators flashed hand signs bearing the message “Bawal Bastos,” underscoring their call against sexist behavior and remarks directed at women in public life.

The show of unity took place during the House’s traditional all-women session held in observance of National Women’s Month, where female lawmakers presided over proceedings and highlighted issues affecting women and gender equality.

The gesture was made in response to remarks attributed to Suntay last week that drew criticism from women legislators and advocates.

Lawmakers said the display of solidarity was meant to send a clear message that sexism and misogyny have no place in public discourse, particularly within the halls of Congress.

De Lima, in her speech said: “We are told that sometimes action speaks louder than words. This is true. But oftentimes, inaction - or, should we say, omission or silence - can be the loudest speaker.”