De Lima, Fr. Flavie sue Baligod, 18 ex-Marines

Baligod had earlier admitted that De Lima’s name was erroneously included in the affidavit submitted by the so-called former Marines.

On 26 February, the lawyer acknowledged that the mention of the lawmaker was in error.

Despite this admission, De Lima said she would also pursue a perjury complaint against the former Marines before the Department of Justice.

Villanueva and De Lima firmly denied the allegations, saying that inconsistencies in the group’s claims indicated the accusations were fabricated.

De Lima said the accusers could not even keep their story straight — from saying the money was delivered in suitcases to later claiming it was placed in a paper bag.

She said the shifting accounts undermined the credibility of the accusers.