Donny Pangilinan, Kyle Echarri reflect on 'Roja' intense finale

("...Because without them, this series would be nothing. (...) There were times that we got injured during filming scenes...")

Kyle echoed the sentiment, describing the experience as intense but deeply rewarding. For him, the series demanded everything—from physical endurance to emotional depth.

“We went through literal blood, sweat, and tears for this project. Nakaka-proud. It’s bittersweet and I’m excited for everyone to see the finale,” he shared.

High-stakes action and emotional revelations

As the final chapters of Roja unfold, the stakes continue to rise. Donny and Kyle’s characters are set to face a dangerous confrontation with the hostage-takers led by Emil, portrayed by veteran actor Joel Torre.

But the series finale isn’t just about action. It also promises powerful emotional revelations. Kyle’s character, Olsen, finally uncovers the truth about his father, while Donny’s Liam is forced to make a devastating decision: turning his own mother, Greta, over to the authorities after discovering she orchestrated the hostage crisis. The role of Greta is played by acclaimed actress Lorna Tolentino.

Meanwhile, long-buried secrets within the family come to light, igniting a dramatic confrontation between two matriarchs. The truth about Wendy—played by Janice De Belen—and her past affair with Magnus (Raymond Bagatsing), Greta’s husband, threatens to shatter everything.

A finale fans won’t want to miss

With its mix of explosive action, emotional twists, and powerful performances from its ensemble cast, Roja is building toward a finale that promises both closure and unforgettable drama.

Fans can catch the final episodes of the series weeknights at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV2, A2Z, and via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook. Episodes are also available earlier on Netflix and iWant, while international viewers can watch through The Filipino Channel (TFC).

For Donny and Kyle, the series may be ending—but the memories, lessons, and the scars from those intense action scenes are something they will carry with them long after the final episode airs.