Donny Pangilinan, Kyle Echarri reflect on 'Roja' intense finale

As the action-packed series Roja approaches its explosive finale, lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Kyle Echarri are looking back on a journey that pushed them both physically and emotionally.
During the show’s finale media conference on 6 March 2026, the two Kapamilya actors shared heartfelt gratitude to fans who supported the series from beginning to end while also revealing just how demanding the production was behind the scenes.
For Donny, the project was both a challenge and a learning experience. Known more for romantic roles, the actor admitted that stepping into the world of high-stakes action was far outside his comfort zone.
“I want to thank the fans. Kasi kung wala sila, wala ’yung series na ‘to. We went through a lot for this project. There were times na na-injure talaga kami sa scenes. I am just privileged to have gone through this with such a talented cast. Personally, action isn’t my comfort zone but I really learned so much,” he said.
("...Because without them, this series would be nothing. (...) There were times that we got injured during filming scenes...")
Kyle echoed the sentiment, describing the experience as intense but deeply rewarding. For him, the series demanded everything—from physical endurance to emotional depth.
“We went through literal blood, sweat, and tears for this project. Nakaka-proud. It’s bittersweet and I’m excited for everyone to see the finale,” he shared.
As the final chapters of Roja unfold, the stakes continue to rise. Donny and Kyle’s characters are set to face a dangerous confrontation with the hostage-takers led by Emil, portrayed by veteran actor Joel Torre.
But the series finale isn’t just about action. It also promises powerful emotional revelations. Kyle’s character, Olsen, finally uncovers the truth about his father, while Donny’s Liam is forced to make a devastating decision: turning his own mother, Greta, over to the authorities after discovering she orchestrated the hostage crisis. The role of Greta is played by acclaimed actress Lorna Tolentino.
Meanwhile, long-buried secrets within the family come to light, igniting a dramatic confrontation between two matriarchs. The truth about Wendy—played by Janice De Belen—and her past affair with Magnus (Raymond Bagatsing), Greta’s husband, threatens to shatter everything.
With its mix of explosive action, emotional twists, and powerful performances from its ensemble cast, Roja is building toward a finale that promises both closure and unforgettable drama.
Fans can catch the final episodes of the series weeknights at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV2, A2Z, and via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook. Episodes are also available earlier on Netflix and iWant, while international viewers can watch through The Filipino Channel (TFC).
For Donny and Kyle, the series may be ending—but the memories, lessons, and the scars from those intense action scenes are something they will carry with them long after the final episode airs.