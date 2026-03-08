CDO mayor orders fuel, electricity reduction at city hall amid Middle East tensions

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government has ordered a reduction in fuel and electricity use at city hall as authorities brace for the possible impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East on energy prices.
Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy issued an executive order titled, “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes.”
The directive calls for the immediate adoption of advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC) aimed at conserving fuel and electricity in city hall operations.
Under the advisory, government entities are urged to reduce fuel and electricity consumption by at least 10 percent and strictly observe government energy management programs.
Among the measures being implemented are regulating the use of air-conditioning units in offices and limiting the use of city government vehicles.
The order comes as fuel prices in the city are expected to rise to around P70 per liter next week.
Transport groups have also announced plans to seek a fare increase of P7 to P10 once the fuel price adjustments take effect.