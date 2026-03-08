CDO mayor orders fuel, electricity reduction at city hall amid Middle East tensions

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government has ordered a reduction in fuel and electricity use at city hall as authorities brace for the possible impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East on energy prices.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy issued an executive order titled, “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes.”