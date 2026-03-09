Beyond Suntay

At this point, so much has already been said about Representative Bong Suntay’s revolting remarks about Anne Curtis that I hesitate to add another word. He has been condemned, rightly and thoroughly, by multiple quarters. Even his own wife found it necessary to issue a statement critical of him. His character, or more accurately the lack of it, has been laid bare for everyone to see.

And yet, what compels me to still write about this is not Suntay himself. Frankly, the man has already shown us exactly who he is. What deserves more attention is the very deliberate and very revealing attempt by pro-Duterte personalities to justify what he did using the most backward arguments and crudest stereotypes available. You could practically watch the entire sexist playbook being taken out of storage.

Some tried to frame Suntay’s “kabastusan” as “normal,” as though vulgar objectification was just an ordinary part of public life that everyone should stop fussing over. Others dredged up old photos of Anne Curtis and suggested that she somehow “brought this upon herself,” because apparently a woman’s existence in public can still be treated as a standing invitation for disrespect from men who cannot control their baser impulses.