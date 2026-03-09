Ageless Aguilar rocks Candon

Aguilar became the oldest player to win Most Valuable Player (MVP) and tied Terrence Romeo in the list with three behind Vergel Meneses’ four.

“It’s just a coincidence (winning MVP). My mindset is just to enjoy and give back to the fans. That’s all,” he said.

“I do some stuff that I usually don’t do. For example, I get four points. That’s all for the fans,” added Aguilar, who unfortunately missed both of his four-pointers.

It was the first solo highest individual prize for Aguilar after sharing the MVP honors in 2019 with Arwind Santos, the second oldest to win the award at 37, and the 2024 recognition with Robert Bolick.

Aguilar cherished the opportunity to still play for the fans outside of the serious business of the PBA season.

“I’m thankful to God because of this event. You never know if I’m still going to get this chance next year,” he said.

“The first-timers still have a lot of chances. As for me, you never know. Earlier, I told them (my younger teammates), ‘You guys are going to be here for a while.’ That’s what I told the kids, the ones who call me Tito,” he added with a chuckle.

“I told them, ‘You’re going to be here for a while. Ten more years for you guys’.”

For Aguilar, the All-Star Game actually allowed him to test his fitness heading into the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup opening on Wednesday after doing extra work during the season break.