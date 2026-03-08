Yulo finishes 7th in horizontal bar final

The younger brother of two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo tallied 13.033 points in his second final of the competition following his sixth-place finish in the floor exercise last Saturday.

Paris Summer Games bronze medalist Tang Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei struck gold after tallying 15.366 while Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan settled for silver with 15.033.

Angel Barajas of Colombia, who won the gold medal in parallel bars, plucked a bronze with 14.400.

Yulo will go to Turkey for the Antalya leg from 12 to 15 March.