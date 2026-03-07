Yulo finishes sixth overall

Tournament first-timer Karl Eldrew Yulo could only finish sixth overall in the floor exercise Saturday in the Baku leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Azerbaijan.

Yulo, 18, finished with 13.900 points as he missed out on the podium in his first final in the senior level.

Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus clinched his fourth World Cup gold medal after tallying 14.533 points.

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan settled for a silver with a grade of 14.300 while Kazuki Minami of Japan finished with a bronze with 14.200.

It was Yulo’s first-ever competition since transitioning into the senior level.

The two-time bronze medalist of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships still has one more shot at a medal when he competes in the final of the horizontal bar on Sunday.

The brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo scored 13.533 in the qualifiers last Friday to book a spot in another gold medal round.

Yulo will also compete in the Antalya leg of the World Cup in Turkey from 12 to 15 March.