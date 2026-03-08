Veggie sale: Villar Farm School turns pinakbet planting into moneymaker

As ubiquitous as the neighborhood karinderya is the pinakbet, a mainstay on the menu of these public eateries, the predecessor of the modern and airconditioned fastfood restaurants. The Pinoy dish derives its appeal from flavor, affordability and nutritiousness.

Vegetables will always be healthy food and as the pinakbet’s ingredients, the pambansang ulam is obviously rich in nutrients. The dish is basically eggplant, bitter melon (ampalaya), okra, string beans (sitaw), tomatoes, and often squash (kalabasa) or sweet potatoes sauted with bagoong alamang (shrimp paste) or stewed with fermented bagoong isda (fish sauce) in the original Ilocano style of cooking. Other ingredients are garlic and onion, with versions that include pork.