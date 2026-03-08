UN: No country has achieved full gender equality

The United Nations announced Tuesday that no countries ranked in the Top 10 have achieved full gender equality this year.

“It’s 2026, and as of yet, no country has achieved gender equality,” the organization said in a recent Facebook post.

As the world marked International Women’s Day Sunday, the UN highlighted that global progress toward gender equality remains slow, despite improvements in women’s rights.

“At the current pace of progress, the world still has a long way to go before women and girls enjoy the same rights and protections as men,” the UN emphasized in its social media statement.

In a newly released video message, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres joined women advocates to honor women and girls worldwide.

“Women’s rights are human rights. Investing in women and girls is one of the surest ways to make the world a better place,” Guterres said.

Founded in 1945, the United Nations is an international organization with 193 member states. Its primary roles are to maintain international peace and security and to promote social welfare, including the protection of human rights.