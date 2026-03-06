Yulo enters floor final

Karl Eldrew Yulo gets a crack at his first medal in his senior division debut in the men’s floor exercise final of the Baku leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Azerbaijan.

The final starts at 4 p.m. (Manila time) Saturday with the 18-year-old Yulo hoping to make a bold statement.

The two-time bronze medalist of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships scored an impressive 13.800 points to finish in fourth place and secure a place in the gold medal round.

At press time, Yulo is competing in three more apparatuses in a bid to enhance his medal chances in the World Cup Series debut.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion is taking it nice and easy by not putting the pressure on Yulo.

“It’s his first final, so I’m not expecting too much from him. I don’t want to put any pressure on him to win because he’s just starting,” Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE in a phone conversation.

Getting his first medal will be easier said than done as Yulo faces a stacked field in the championship round.

Three-time World Cup Series gold medalist Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus, who is currently under the banner of Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA), is seen as the favorite as he vies for his fourth mint.

Two-time World Championships silver medalist Minami Kazuki of Japan is also expected to challenge for the gold as well as 2023 World Championships bronze medalist Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan and Paris Olympics bronze medalist Tang Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei.

Rounding up the eight-man final are Mukhammadzon Iakubov of the ANA, Aurel Benovic of Croatia and Jesse Moore of Australia.