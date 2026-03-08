The love month that I wish never ended

Last February was not only one for the books, it felt like one for the library.

I intentionally designed the entire month — coincidentally also my birth month — to celebrate love through a series of simple but meaningful Hakhak Grocery Challenges. What unfolded was not just games or activities, but stories that were deep, quiet stories of couples who chose love every day despite life’s many trials.

Their stories reminded me that love is rarely loud. Most often, it is patient, hardworking, and quietly enduring.

Take Kuya Wilson and Sharon. For 25 years, they built a life together through faith, sacrifice and determination. When Wilson came into Sharon’s life, she already had five children. Many would have walked away from such a responsibility, but Wilson chose to stay. With their small store, they worked day and night, eventually sending all their children to college. It was not an easy road, but love made the burden lighter.