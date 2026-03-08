Tall order

Alex Eala’s ambitious bid in the tournament dubbed as the Fifth Grand Slam gets severely tested Sunday (Monday in Manila) when she battles world No. 4 Coco Gauff in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California.

It will be a huge game for Eala as she attempts to get even with her one-time doubles partner following their encounter in the Dubai Tennis Championships last month in the United Arab Emirates.

In that clash, Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam winner, easily disposed of Eala, now rated No. 31, in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Eala, a product of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, made an auspicious debut in the Women Tennis Association 1000 event after downing world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in their Round of 64 showdown before a sizable Filipino crowd.

Eala was thankful for the fans who stayed up at night to watch her notch her first victory.

“It means the world to have this community behind me in such a prestigious tournament, and for them to make the effort to stay up late and stay in the cold to cheer me on. It really added to the feelings and the emotions after the match,” Eala said.

“Playing at night is also a good sign. You adjust, and I’m just happy that I got one today.”