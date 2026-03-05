Eala excited to clash with Gauff anew

Alex Eala is thrilled about the possibility of facing world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Garden in California.

The 20-year-old Eala said facing Gauff again anew for the first since their memorable encounter in the Dubai Tennis Championships last February would be a great way for her to improve as she continues soaring in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking.

Eala is playing with home bet and world No. 20 Iva Jovic in the women’s doubles at press time in which they are facing American netter Hailey Baptiste and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the Round of 32.

“To be living my dreams and playing in Indian Wells with a lot of people supporting me is something I’ve dreamed of since I was young,” Eala said ahead of the prestigious WTA1000 event.

“I would love to play her again. I think she’s an incredible athlete and an incredible person and she’s a role model for a reason.”

Eala lost to Gauff, 0-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal in Dubai that put her run in the Middle East to a screeching halt.

Still, despite her loss to her former doubles partner in the Italian Open last May, Eala said it showed her how far she still is against the best players in the world Like Gauff, world No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

“That’s not to say that I’m so far out of reach from these players. I think this match was… I mean, the score says a lot, but I think I’m not so disappointed,” Eala said.

“Our last match was great. I think she played amazing and I always learn a lot when I share the court with her, whether it’s practice or a match.”

But before Eala can focus on the two-time Grand Slam champion, she has to deal with world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Yastremska is in fine form ahead of their match after sweeping world No. 62 Zhang Shuai of China, 6-3, 6-2, in the Round of 128 last Thursday.

If ever she emerges victorious, Eala will face either Gauff or world No. 88 Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan in the Last 64.

The hard-fighting Filipina hopes to make a splash at Indian Wells in a bid to crack into the top 30 of the world ranking.