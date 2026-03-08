Solon urges LTO: Clarify aftermarket vehicle modifications rules

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito met with Land Transportation Office (LTO) officials to address growing complaints from motorists regarding the “inconsistent” enforcement of regulations on aftermarket vehicle modifications.

The meeting followed reports from motorcycle organizations that riders are being penalized for using exhaust pipes and other parts that are legally imported, manufactured, and sold in the Philippines.

“Riders naturally assume that parts legally sold in the market meet standards. Confusion arises when these become an issue only after widespread use,” Ejercito, a known motorcycle enthusiast, said in a statement Sunday.

“How can a part pass in the market and then its buyers be penalized?” he added.

Ejercito cited that the apprehensions have affected both big bikes and small-displacement motorcycles.

He also raised concerns that motorcyclists appear to be more frequently targeted than owners of four-wheeled vehicles with similar modifications.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao told the senator that the agency is preparing a memorandum to clarify nationwide enforcement guidelines.