Ejercito seeks clearer LTO rules on vehicle modifications

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito met with officials of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to raise concerns from riders about the enforcement of regulations on aftermarket vehicle modifications, particularly exhaust pipes.

The discussion comes after various motorcycle organizations approached Ejercito, claiming that enforcement of modification rules has been “inconsistent” despite many aftermarket parts being legally imported, manufactured, and sold in the country.

“Riders naturally assume that parts legally sold in the market meet standards. Confusion arises when these become an issue only after widespread use,” Ejercito, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, said in a statement Sunday, 08 March 2026.