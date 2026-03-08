Ejercito seeks clearer LTO rules on vehicle modifications

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito met with officials of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to raise concerns from riders about the enforcement of regulations on aftermarket vehicle modifications, particularly exhaust pipes.
The discussion comes after various motorcycle organizations approached Ejercito, claiming that enforcement of modification rules has been “inconsistent” despite many aftermarket parts being legally imported, manufactured, and sold in the country.
“Riders naturally assume that parts legally sold in the market meet standards. Confusion arises when these become an issue only after widespread use,” Ejercito, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, said in a statement Sunday, 08 March 2026.
“How can a part pass in the market and then its buyers be penalized?” he added.
According to Ejercito, riders mostly complained about apprehensions involving motorcycles equipped with aftermarket exhausts and pipes, affecting both big bikes and small-displacement motorcycles.
During the meeting with the senator, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the agency is preparing a memorandum to clarify nationwide enforcement guidelines regarding vehicle modifications.
Ejercito welcomed the move but emphasized that enforcement should rely on clear, measurable standards, such as allowable exhaust noise levels and headlight brightness limits.
He also pointed out concerns that motorcycle riders appear to be more frequently targeted than four-wheeled vehicle owners with similar modifications, raising questions about equitable enforcement.
“We support regulations for road safety. But our riding community asks for clear and fair application of the law for all motorists — two wheels or four wheels,” Ejercito said.
The senator said he will continue coordinating with agencies and riding community representatives to ensure that vehicle modification regulations are consistently and fairly implemented nationwide.