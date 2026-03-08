Proxy planting: Pals grow beauty queen’s ‘forests of change’

There’s something about Chelsea Fernandez.
The Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up from Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat is an advocate of mangrove reforestation since 21, when she started the Paradise of the Mangroves project.
The project aims to plant 5,000 mangrove propagules per hectare to create a natural defense against typhoon. It started in the coastal town of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat and has expanded to other areas like Tacloban and Sorsogon.
Fernandez called for support to her mission, saying, “The little seeds that we plant today will grow into a forest of change tomorrow.”
Heeding the call were eight gals who organized a birthday project to plant mangrove seedlings. On 28 February 2026, the group went to the coastal village of Pamarawan in Malolos City, Bulacan and planted mangrove propagules.
Chelsea posted a photo of her friends’ activity on her Facebook page.
“What once started as a small dream has truly grown into something,” read her post.
She thanked Mayan, Erika, Judy Ann, Missy, Rhes, Yana, Jane and Zea “for continuing this initiative with so much heart even though I couldn’t be there physically to plant alongside you.”
Chelsea adds, “Seeing this brings tears. This is a reminder that purpose doesn’t fade, it multiplies through the people who believe in it.”
The ladies called their project “Rooted in Purpose. Growing With Chelsea.” It was a fitting slogan symbolizing the support and continuity of Chelsea’s Paradise of the Mangroves project event if she is currently busy fulfilling her duties as Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up in Vietnam.
Since winning the title on 20 December, Chelsea, together with Miss Cosmo 2025 Yolina Lindquist of the United States, have been visiting Vietnam institutions and organizations.