SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GLOBAL GOALS

Proxy planting: Pals grow beauty queen’s ‘forests of change’

‘Purpose doesn’t fade, it multiplies through the people who believe in it.
FRIENDS of Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up Chelsea Fernandez (left) during their mangrove planting in Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan on 28 February 2026. The beauty queen has been an advocate of reforestation since 2019.
FRIENDS of Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up Chelsea Fernandez (left) during their mangrove planting in Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan on 28 February 2026. The beauty queen has been an advocate of reforestation since 2019.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF CHELSEA FERNANDEZ
Published on

There’s something about Chelsea Fernandez.

The Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up from Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat is an advocate of mangrove reforestation since 21, when she started the Paradise of the Mangroves project.

The project aims to plant 5,000 mangrove propagules per hectare to create a natural defense against typhoon. It started in the coastal town of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat and has expanded to other areas like Tacloban and Sorsogon.

FRIENDS of Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up Chelsea Fernandez (left) during their mangrove planting in Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan on 28 February 2026. The beauty queen has been an advocate of reforestation since 2019.
Soroptimist, ZANECO plant 2,000 mangroves

Fernandez called for support to her mission, saying, “The little seeds that we plant today will grow into a forest of change tomorrow.”

Heeding the call were eight gals who organized a birthday project to plant mangrove seedlings. On 28 February 2026, the group went to the coastal village of Pamarawan in Malolos City, Bulacan and planted mangrove propagules.

Chelsea posted a photo of her friends’ activity on her Facebook page.

“What once started as a small dream has truly grown into something,” read her post.

CHELSEA Fernandez
CHELSEA Fernandez

She thanked Mayan, Erika, Judy Ann, Missy, Rhes, Yana, Jane and Zea “for continuing this initiative with so much heart even though I couldn’t be there physically to plant alongside you.”

Chelsea adds, “Seeing this brings tears. This is a reminder that purpose doesn’t fade, it multiplies through the people who believe in it.”

FRIENDS of Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up Chelsea Fernandez (left) during their mangrove planting in Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan on 28 February 2026. The beauty queen has been an advocate of reforestation since 2019.
Seeds of strength: Asia Rose Simpson’s purpose-driven win

The ladies called their project “Rooted in Purpose. Growing With Chelsea.” It was a fitting slogan symbolizing the support and continuity of Chelsea’s Paradise of the Mangroves project event if she is currently busy fulfilling her duties as Miss Cosmo 2025 runner-up in Vietnam.

Since winning the title on 20 December, Chelsea, together with Miss Cosmo 2025 Yolina Lindquist of the United States, have been visiting Vietnam institutions and organizations.

Sultan Kudarat
Chelsea Fernandez Philippines
Paradise of the Mangroves project

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph