Proxy planting: Pals grow beauty queen’s ‘forests of change’

Fernandez called for support to her mission, saying, “The little seeds that we plant today will grow into a forest of change tomorrow.”

Heeding the call were eight gals who organized a birthday project to plant mangrove seedlings. On 28 February 2026, the group went to the coastal village of Pamarawan in Malolos City, Bulacan and planted mangrove propagules.

Chelsea posted a photo of her friends’ activity on her Facebook page.

“What once started as a small dream has truly grown into something,” read her post.