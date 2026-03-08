PNP strengthens reporting, response system for gender-based harassment

On the observance of Women’s Month, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. on Sunday said he ordered all police commanders, especially in municipal and city police stations, to strengthen the reporting and response system for cases involving violations of the Safe Spaces Act.

Nartatez said this must come with continuous campaigns to raise awareness among the people in their respective areas of responsibility, in partnership with local government units and other stakeholders.

“Part of our mandate is to ensure protection of the vulnerable sectors of our society. And this must come with an assurance of reliability and quick response in cases of calls for assistance relating to gender-based harassment,” Nartatez said.

He said the move is part of a stronger campaign against emerging forms of gender-based sexual harassment in line with this year’s National Women’s Month celebration. He underscored the role of police officers as frontliners in ensuring that women and vulnerable sectors are protected in all spaces, in line with the directive of Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen mechanisms that protect women and children, uphold human rights, and ensure that government institutions remain responsive to gender-based concerns.

Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, expanded the definition of sexual harassment in the country. It penalizes not only acts committed by persons in authority but also those carried out by peers, colleagues, and even strangers.

The law also recognizes that harassment can take place in public spaces, workplaces, educational institutions, and online platforms.

In ensuring reliability and responsiveness of the police in related cases, Nartatez said it sends a strong message that violation of the law is not tolerated.

“We want to assure our kababayan of the gender responsiveness of our existing protocols and procedures in handling cases of harassment and intimidation against women and other vulnerable sector of our society,” he explained.

