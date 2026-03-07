BOC intercepts P119-M worth of shabu in Clark

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted a shipment containing approximately 17,500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) concealed inside crystal resin countertops at the Port of Clark.

In a statement on Saturday, BOC said the confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P119 million.

The shipment, which originated from Las Vegas and was bound for Makati City, was flagged based on derogatory information provided by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Upon arrival, the parcel underwent X-ray scanning, which revealed unusual images prompting further inspection.

A subsequent PDEA K9 sweep yielded a positive indication for suspected dangerous drugs.

During physical examination, authorities uncovered two black rectangular resin blocks containing white crystalline substances suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), weighing approximately 17,500 grams, concealed within the countertops.

Laboratory testing later confirmed the substances to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 par. f, i, and l (3 and 4) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.