MidEast conflict, more than meets the eye

The government must have a wider view of the rising tensions among Iran, Israel and the United States, an international relations expert urged while warning that the unfolding crisis should not be reduced to a mere regional flare-up but understood as part of a larger geopolitical contest.

“We can be concerned about it, but at the end of the day, what can we do about it?” When asked about the possible economic and humanitarian fallout of the Middle East conflict on the Philippines, Dr. Renato de Castro, professor of international relations at De La Salle University, said.

Speaking on the DAILY TRIBUNE digital program Straight Talk, De Castro noted that public discourse often casts the confrontation as a simple standoff between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. In reality, he said, the crisis is driven by deeper strategic calculations that extend far beyond the region.

De Castro said geopolitical pressure following the Cold War shaped US efforts to prevent the emergence of dominant regional powers.

“It’s in the United States interest, since World War II ended, to prevent any regional power from emerging in the Asia Pacific, that’s of course China, in terms of Europe, Russia, and specifically in the Middle East,” he said.

According to De Castro, Washington has long been wary of potential regional power centers in the Middle East, particularly Iran and Iraq.

“Since the Cold War ended, the United States has always looked at two possible regional powers that would emerge. Number one was Iraq, which was eventually obliterated when Iraq was invaded under Saddam Hussein in 2003, and then, eventually, Iran,” he added.

US military actions against Iran, particularly under the Trump administration, reflect a broader strategic agenda tied to global power competition, De Castro held.

“At the end of the day, it has to do with its strategic competition against China. Which I know would also affect us, but the world is simply focused on the regional dynamics, and of course, from the perspectives, especially from the perspectives of the Trump administration,” De Castro pointed out.