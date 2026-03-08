Marcos leaves for New York

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. departed Manila on Sunday for New York to attend key United Nations engagements, marking his sixth visit to the United States since taking office in 2022.

During his trip, Marcos is scheduled to address the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He will also speak at a special session of the UN General Assembly, seeking international backing for the country’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the President will raise concerns about the escalating crisis in the Middle East and call for the protection of civilians, including overseas Filipinos, during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Marcos is expected to underscore the Philippines’ commitment to multilateralism and the UN’s role as a platform for peace.

Joining Marcos are First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Migrant Workers Secretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., and Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez.

The President’s UN engagements are scheduled for 9 to 10 March, during which he aims to strengthen the country’s international presence while advocating for peace, security, and gender equality.