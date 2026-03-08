Marcos bans ‘epal’ speeches, urges digitized gov't aid distribution

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in his latest vlog that giving speeches or engaging in any “epal” distribution activities are prohibited, in accordance with a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum.

In his “Sagot sa Polisya” vlog, Marcos said government services cannot be used for political purposes or self-promotion, responding to a concerned citizen’s appeal to end such practices.

“As long as it’s a national government program, speeches and other ‘epal’ distribution activities are not allowed. Government services cannot be used for political purposes or self-promotion,” Marcos said in Filipino.

The DILG released Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006 on Jan. 29, prohibiting the display of the name, image, and likeness of public officials on government projects.

Marcos also urged local government units, including the city government of Makati, to consider digitizing government processes to make transactions easier for the public.

“Regarding distribution, the digitization of processes is being discussed, possibly through [digital payment] GCash. Some LGUs, such as Makati, are already trying out this system. Local government units should still look into this model,” he said in Filipino.

The president encouraged officials to study the system and implement it gradually, emphasizing that aid and assistance programs can be distributed promptly without lengthy political speeches.