Lacson urges public to report gas stations for premature fuel price hikes

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday urged motorists and consumers to report gasoline stations that raise pump prices ahead of scheduled fuel adjustments, warning that such practices may violate existing consumer protection and oil industry laws.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lacson said reports have surfaced that some fuel retailers have already increased prices even before the official weekly adjustment takes effect.

According to Lacson, prematurely increasing pump prices could breach provisions of the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998 and the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

“Amid reports that some gasoline stations have already increased prices, they must be reported to authorities,” Lacson said, noting that such actions may constitute hoarding or profiteering under the deregulation law and unfair or deceptive sales practices under consumer protection rules.

The senator encouraged the public to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and local government units to report suspected violations.

Lacson added that the Department of Energy (DoE), through Secretary Sharon Garin, has already directed enforcement agencies and local officials to monitor fuel retailers and act on complaints.

“As per DOE Secretary Sharon Garin, instructions have been cascaded to the PNP, LGUs and other agencies to monitor and report violations so appropriate criminal and administrative proceedings may be initiated against erring gas station operators,” he said.

Lacson stressed that public vigilance is crucial in curbing abusive pricing practices and ensuring that authorities can enforce existing regulations in the fuel sector.

The warning comes as Filipinos brace for a sharp increase in fuel prices driven by rising global crude oil costs and concerns over potential supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Initial industry estimates indicate that kerosene prices may rise by about P24.92 per liter, diesel by P19.62 per liter, and gasoline by P10.43 per liter.

Oil companies are expected to announce the final price adjustments on Monday, March 9, with the changes typically taking effect the following day.