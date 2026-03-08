Inton: ‘More kleptomaniac lawmakers than Suntay’

Former Quezon City councilor Atty. Ariel Inton on Sunday said there are lawmakers in Congress who deserve stronger public outrage over alleged misuse of government funds than the criticism currently directed at Quezon City 4th District Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay.
Inton, who now heads the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP), said attention should also be focused on legislators allegedly involved in anomalous projects and misuse of public funds.
He urged those calling for Suntay’s prosecution to also pursue accountability from lawmakers accused of enriching themselves through government resources.
“Mayroon tayong ibang klaseng mga maniac sa Kongreso, na dapat ay ganun din ang ating gigil na maidemanda sila at panagutin. Eto yun mga 'kleptomaniac'. Ito yun mga maniac ng kaban ng bayan, na tila di na sila nabubusog,” Inton said, referring to congressmen and senators allegedly linked to anomalous “ghost projects.”
“Sana sa gigil natin dun kay Congressman Suntay na mapanagot siya sa kanyang imagination na nasabi, sana ganun din po sa mga maniac sa kaban ng bayan, na ganun din ang gigil natin, na gusto natin ng hustisya,” he added.
Inton, who served as majority floor leader of the Quezon City Council in the mid-2010s, said he had previously worked with Suntay, who then served as minority floor leader, in crafting and passing local ordinances such as the “Bawal ang Bastos” and other gender-sensitive measures.
Suntay recently drew criticism after referencing actress and television host Anne Curtis while explaining a legal point during a House Committee on Justice hearing tackling impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.
According to Inton, the lawmaker was attempting to illustrate a point related to sedition allegations raised in the third impeachment petition.
“Doon sa kanyang nasabing imagination, bagamat di tayo sangayon sa kanyang bitaw ng mga salita, ay di ko naman huhusgahan as a whole, as a person, as a congressman, just because of that single unguarded moment. May mga nasaktan, may mga nasabing na offend, ay handa naman niyang harapin ang mga iyon. Marahil mas maganda niyang harapin yun in the proper forum,” Inton said.