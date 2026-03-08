Inton: ‘More kleptomaniac lawmakers than Suntay’

Former Quezon City councilor Atty. Ariel Inton on Sunday said there are lawmakers in Congress who deserve stronger public outrage over alleged misuse of government funds than the criticism currently directed at Quezon City 4th District Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay.

Inton, who now heads the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP), said attention should also be focused on legislators allegedly involved in anomalous projects and misuse of public funds.