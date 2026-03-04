Ethics review sought for Suntay after Anne Curtis comment

Quezon City 4th District Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay is facing mounting scrutiny after a female lawmaker called on the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate remarks he allegedly made objectifying actress Anne Curtis during a recent hearing of the Committee on Justice.

The move came after Committee on Women and Gender Equality Chairperson and Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag formally asked the ethics panel to look into Suntay’s statements.

Matibag said she received messages from women — including mothers, students, professionals and young Filipinas — who said they were hurt by the remarks, which they felt reduced a woman to the subject of a joke or fantasy within an institution expected to uphold dignity and respect.

She said she could not ignore the sentiments expressed, both as a legislator and as chair of the Committee on Women and Gender Equality, as well as a mother of two young daughters.

Raising the issue in plenary, Matibag asked the Majority Floor Leader to refer the matter to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for a hearing at the soonest possible time and to require the attendance of concerned parties.

Assistant Majority Leader and San Juan City lone district Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora confirmed the development by filing a motion naming Suntay.

"I move to authorize the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to schedule a meeting to first, conduct a thorough assessment on the actuations and statements of Rep. Jesus "Bong" C. Suntay relative to the question of privilege of Rep. Ann Matibag. Second, to require Rep. Suntay to appear in the hearing of the Committee. Third, to immediately report to the House its findings and recommendations after the scheduled hearing," Zamora said.

Deputy Speaker and Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, who was presiding at the time, approved the motion after no objections were raised by House members.

Suntay, a minority leader, reiterated his apology to those offended by his remarks but maintained that his statements were “taken out of context.”

The controversy stemmed from remarks he made Tuesday during a justice panel hearing, where he said: "Lastly, alam niyo minsan, nasa Shangri-La ako, nakita ko si Anne Curtis, ang ganda-ganda pala niya. You know, may desire sa loob ko na, nag-init talaga, na-imagine ko na lang kung ano’ng pwedeng mangyari. Pero syempre hanggang imagination na lang ‘yon. Pero ‘di naman siguro ako pwedeng kasuhan kung ano ang na-imagine ko eh."

Suntay said he was illustrating his argument that mere desire or imagination does not constitute wrongdoing, particularly in the context of the panel’s discussions on whether Vice President Sara Duterte committed an impeachable offense.

"During the hearings I was arguing on principles but lawyers and legislators should know that a person cannot be held liable for mere thoughts, imaginations, or associations without an avert act. That is a legit argument in any criminal or constitutional discussion," he said in plenary.

"There was no malice intended and if there was malice that was deduced from that statements I wish to apologize," Suntay, a lawyer, added.

Gabriela Women’s Partylist is expected to file a formal ethics complaint against Suntay, according to Rep. Sarah Elago, who said, "When a member of Congress speaks in a way that objectifies women, the harm extends far beyond.”