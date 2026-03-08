Healthy Carlos rediscovers form

Tots Carlos has rediscovered her old, dangerous form.
Now injury-free, Carlos provided steady firepower for Creamline, helping the Cool Smashers extend their winning run and strengthen their grip on top of the standings in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.
The former University of the Philippines standout opened her week with a 19-point, 13-dig performance in Creamline’s victory over the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, last Tuesday at the FilOil Centre.
She followed it up with 16 points and 13 digs in the Cool Smashers’ gripping five-set triumph over Nxled, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10, on Saturday.
For her efforts, Carlos got the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for 3 to 7 March.
The three-time PVL Most Valuable Player said the strong stretch is a sign that she has regained her rhythm after spending the past few months recovering from a knee injury.
“I would say that I now feel lighter. I am grateful to Coach for giving me time to recover. He knows that I will return for as long as I feel okay. I’m happy with the kind of support he is giving me,” Carlos said.
The veteran opposite also relished the intensity of the five-set battle against Nxled, noting how much she missed competing in high-pressure situations.
“It was exciting because it’s been a while since I experienced this. It’s been a while since we played our hearts out to victory.”
Despite the emotions that come with tight matches, Carlos emphasized the importance of maintaining composure — something Creamline continues to stress as the tournament progresses.
The 27-year-old spiker edged teammate Jema Galanza, PLDT’s Savi Davison, Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina, Cignal’s Vanie Gandler, and Akari’s Ivy Lacsina for the weekly citation handed out by reporters covering the professional league organized by Sports Vision.
Carlos and the rest of the Cool Smashers will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Akari Chargers on Thursday.