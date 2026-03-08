Healthy Carlos rediscovers form

For her efforts, Carlos got the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for 3 to 7 March.

The three-time PVL Most Valuable Player said the strong stretch is a sign that she has regained her rhythm after spending the past few months recovering from a knee injury.

“I would say that I now feel lighter. I am grateful to Coach for giving me time to recover. He knows that I will return for as long as I feel okay. I’m happy with the kind of support he is giving me,” Carlos said.

The veteran opposite also relished the intensity of the five-set battle against Nxled, noting how much she missed competing in high-pressure situations.

“It was exciting because it’s been a while since I experienced this. It’s been a while since we played our hearts out to victory.”

Despite the emotions that come with tight matches, Carlos emphasized the importance of maintaining composure — something Creamline continues to stress as the tournament progresses.