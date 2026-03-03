Carlos powers Creamline to fourth straight win

Creamline bucked a second frame setback and a late scare by Galeries Tower to rack up a fourth straight win, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Tots Carlos led three other teammates in double figures with 19 points as the Cool Smashers improved to a 4-1 win-loss record tied with PLDT.

Carlos hammered 16 of her points on kills while tallying 13 digs for Creamline. Bernadeth Pons added 15 markers while Jema Galanza and Pangs Panaga posted 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“I think the team has been playing with good rhythm whoever is playing inside the court. We trust in coach’s system, and we’re doing our job. We’re just doing the job our coaches tell,” Carlos said.

“As you can see, we’ve emptied our bench and we know that everyone can do the job, so we’re happy with the performance of the team.”

The Cool Smashers raced to a 12-1 advantage in the fourth set but faced tough resistance in the end game after the Highrisers made a last-ditch rally.

Galeries Tower scored three straight points with Julia Coronel landing back-to-back aces to close in, 24-23. But Panag halted the Highrisers’ comeback attempt with a quick kill to end the one-hour, 57-minute game.

The Highrisers dropped their second straight game for a 2-4 mark.

Rookie Jean Asis got 12 points and Erika Deloria finished with 11 for Galeries Tower.