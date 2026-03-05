Shai trey powers Thunder past Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sank a clutch three-pointer to secure a hard-fought 103-100 win for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the New York Knicks Wednesday.

The victory improved the reigning National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player’s remarkable personal record at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks to 7-0, and a fourth straight team win extended the Thunder’s lead on top of the Western Conference.

“We got the car back on the road in the fourth quarter, we were able to give ourselves a chance,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 26 points plus eight assists.

“Late game, you’ve just got to figure it out. I made plays. Guys made plays. We still got here with a W.”

Oklahoma City had led for much of the game. Chet Holmgren top-scored with 28 points, including 22 in a sensational first half.