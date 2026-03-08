EDC allots Indonesian geothermal wells $30M

Energy Development Corp. (EDC), a unit of First Gen Corp., is spending about $30 million on the initial exploration and drilling of geothermal projects in Indonesia as it expands its international portfolio.

EDC president and COO Jerome H. Cainglet said the company is still in the early stages of exploration, with the first well expected later this year and two to three additional wells planned next year, depending on early results.

“For us to be able to develop around 400 to 500 megawatts (MW) in a country as rich in geothermal as Indonesia, we are still at the early stages. So we’re looking at around $30 million for the exploration and initial drilling,” Cainglet said.