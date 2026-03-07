First Gen overhauls RE assets under one brand

Lopez Family-led First Gen Corp. (First Gen) is consolidating its clean energy portfolio under a single corporate brand to better respond to shifting customer demands and changing market dynamics.

Under the new First Gen Group brand, 28 solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal facilities are now grouped under “First Gen Renewables.”

Supply operations are consolidated under “First Gen Energy Supply,” while behind-the-meter solutions—including on-site solar, energy audits, and remote monitoring—operate as “First Gen Energy Solutions.”

The restructuring, which followed the 50th anniversary of First Gen’s unit, Energy Development Corp. (EDC), will simplify the company’s offerings while sharpening its focus on renewable energy leadership.

“From the very beginning, the mandate of EDC was clear: harness indigenous resources and develop a homegrown power supply that will make the country’s energy grid resilient and secure,” First Gen Chairman Federico Lopez said. “EDC has been integral to First Gen’s credibility as a clean energy leader.”

Rolling out the First Gen Group brand—including harmonized naming and visual identity—across internal and external stakeholders signals a more coherent and focused approach to the energy transition.

“Expectations placed on energy companies are changing. Customers want dependable, affordable power that supports their long-term transition goals. Meeting these expectations requires more than high-performing assets—it requires integrated, instinctive decision-making,” First Gen President Giles Puno said.

In a separate development, the Department of Energy said it supports the geothermal energy producers like EDC.

The DOE and Land Bank of the Philippines launched a $170-million Philippine Geothermal Resource De-Risking Facility to accelerate local geothermal development.

The fund, backed by the Asian Development Bank through a sovereign loan, shares exploration risks and costs, tackling one of the sector’s biggest barriers: high upfront costs and uncertainty during early drilling.

Under the agreement, the DOE sets policy direction, technical standards, and eligibility criteria, while LANDBANK manages funding, oversees milestone-based disbursements, and handles program reporting.

The facility will bankroll the expansion of the pipeline of investible geothermal projects, strengthen the resilience of the power system, and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The initiative supports the government’s renewable energy target of 52 gigawatts by 2040.

While solar and wind are projected to lead growth, geothermal and hydro will play a critical role in ensuring a diverse, secure, and affordable energy mix.