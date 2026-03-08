Eastern Samar’s Maharlika Falls seeks ecotourism tag

TACLOBAN CITY — Two lawmakers are pushing to designate Maharlika Falls, a multi-tiered natural wonder in Taft, Eastern Samar, as an official national tourist destination to spark economic growth and ensure environmental protection.

Representative Christopher Sheen Gonzales of Eastern Samar’s lone district and Representative Marcelino Libanan of the 4Ps Partylist have jointly filed House Bill 7692. The legislation seeks to integrate the falls into the National Tourism Development Plan, mandating the Department of Tourism to create a comprehensive roadmap for the site.

The bill requires that any tourism initiatives be balanced with the “protection, preservation, and conservation” of the surrounding environment.

“There’s no question that Maharlika Falls is one of Eastern Samar’s hidden natural treasures,” Gonzales, a member of the House Committee on Tourism, said in a statement. “With its breathtaking cascades, pristine forest surroundings, and relative accessibility, the site has strong potential to become a major ecotourism draw.”