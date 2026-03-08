Eastern Samar solons push ecotourism status for Maharlika Falls

“With its breathtaking cascades, pristine forest surroundings, and relative accessibility, the site has strong potential to become a major ecotourism draw not only for Eastern Samar but for the entire Eastern Visayas region,” Gonzales added.

According to Gonzales, the proposed designation aims to promote the falls while ensuring that tourism development remains sustainable and beneficial to surrounding communities.

The site is situated within a largely preserved forest landscape and can be reached after a 30-minute trek through forest trails from the nearest access point.

Maharlika Falls lies within a mountainous watershed near the Taft-Tubig River system, which has also been tapped for hydroelectric power projects in the area.

It is also part of a broader conservation landscape connected to the Samar Island Natural Park, one of the Philippines’ largest protected areas.