Eastern Samar solons push ecotourism status for Maharlika Falls

TACLOBAN CITY — Two lawmakers from Eastern Samar are pushing to declare Maharlika Falls in Taft town an ecotourism destination to promote sustainable tourism and boost local livelihoods.
Eastern Samar Lone District Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan jointly filed House Bill 7692 seeking to designate Maharlika Falls as a tourist destination and integrate it into the National Tourism Development Plan.
The measure directs the Department of Tourism to prepare and implement a comprehensive development plan for the site while ensuring the protection, preservation and conservation of its natural environment.
Maharlika Falls, located in Barangay San Rafael in Taft, is known for its multiple cascading tiers of waterfalls flowing down rock formations, creating a striking natural landscape.
“There’s no question that Maharlika Falls is one of Eastern Samar’s hidden natural treasures,” Gonzales, a member of the House committee on tourism, said in a statement.
“With its breathtaking cascades, pristine forest surroundings, and relative accessibility, the site has strong potential to become a major ecotourism draw not only for Eastern Samar but for the entire Eastern Visayas region,” Gonzales added.
According to Gonzales, the proposed designation aims to promote the falls while ensuring that tourism development remains sustainable and beneficial to surrounding communities.
The site is situated within a largely preserved forest landscape and can be reached after a 30-minute trek through forest trails from the nearest access point.
Maharlika Falls lies within a mountainous watershed near the Taft-Tubig River system, which has also been tapped for hydroelectric power projects in the area.
It is also part of a broader conservation landscape connected to the Samar Island Natural Park, one of the Philippines’ largest protected areas.